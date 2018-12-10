Walls of Kindness

Dear Editor,
Primarily, a wall is meant to create a boundary or a demarcation but there is a concept, very encouraging and inspiring, called as ‘’Wall of Kindness’’, believed to have started in Mashhad Iran, finally has now reached this part of the world too. Social media nowadays being abuzz with it. It was the year 2015 when Iran was facing an economic crisis, and the same worsened with several negative consequences with many even unable to buy clothing for themselves. The same year, the concept started and is continuing till date in many parts of the world, widely praised and supported by social media users around the globe. A concept which originated from Iran reached many cities of Pakistan, China, Rome and Jordan. People volunteered in painting walls and hanging clothes on them. In India, similar walls were seen named as ‘’neki ki deewar’’ in many cities, like Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Uttarakhand. Not limited to clothes only, but books, eatables, and footwear have also been a part of this too. A very righteous and praiseworthy concept to help those who are not capable to suffice their basic needs. Colored walls and clothes hanging. “Hang what you don’t need’’ and ‘’Take what you need’’ some writings at ‘’Deewar Meherbani’’ or Wall of Kindness, a concept which is based on love, care, and sharing. If we do not need something, instead of discarding it as trash and throwing away, can be given to someone who is in dire need of the thing, primarily clothing and that too in this season of harsh winters. We got to know about the same from social networking or media. Do all needy have reach to these walls? In order for maximum needy to get benefit from such initiatives, walls need to be set up at locations near to hospitals or like.
Nazim Humayoon
