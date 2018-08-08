About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Wallet Lifting Case: Police seeks help of public to identify suspect

August 07:

Police Station Nishat seeks help of the general public to identify a suspect wanted by Police in a wallet lifting case.
Jahangir Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat resident of Bachpora Srinagar lodged a written complaint in Police Station Nishat to the effect that his wallet was lost on 04-08-2018 from Kral Sangri Brane Nishat Srinagar.
During the course of investigation, the CCTV footage was obtained regarding the incident and one person is seen lifting the wallet in the footage.
In case of any information/clue of the said person, kindly inform Police Station Nishat on 9596770854.
The name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspect will be kept confidential.



