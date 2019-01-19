Walk the talk, accept Islam’s bail plea: Salman asks Governor

‘Issue merits humanitarian approach above political differences’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 18:
National Conference leader Salman Sagar on Friday has said that it is high time for the state Governor Satya Pal Malik to walk the talk and accept the bail plea of separatist Shahid—ul-Islam on humanitarian grounds.
In a statement, Salman said that the Governor since assuming office has been extending olive branch to the people hailing from diverse political ideologies and has even pitched for the adoption of humanitarian approach in dealing with the present crises. “If such is the situation, then the plight of family of jailed Hurriyat leader Shahid Ul Islam, whose wife has suffered brain hemorrhage is a humanitarian issue and the government shouldn’t oppose bail plea,” Salman said.
Salman who is also the provincial president of the youth NC said the law provides options for release in such exceptional cases.
“If his wife is on deathbed and two minor daughters have no one to look after at their home, as has been reported by media, the bail of the family head becomes a humanitarian concern and our constitution duly provides options for relaxations in such cases,” Salman said.
He appealed Governor, S P Malik to have a compassionate look into the matter.