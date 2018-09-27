Wakf Board employees allege mismanagement by higher ups

Express anguish over ‘lazy’ work-culture, ‘inefficiency’ to utilize assets
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Sep 26:
J&K Muslim Wakf Board, the second largest asset rich organization after the state government is virtually dysfunctional as the employees are aghast over the ‘lazy’ work culture inside the board.
The employees of Wakf board have expressed their concern with the higher authorities stating that ‘people at the helm of affairs are misusing their chair.’
A delegation of Wakf employees told Rising Kashmir that the ‘rife mismanagement’ has taken a toll on the productivity of the board and the way things are going inside the organization is ‘unacceptable.’
As per an official document available with the Rising Kashmir, the upper age limit for reemployed pensioners shall be up to 62 years. However, the employees said some people occupying the top posts have crossed the age limit.
“There are several people who are occupying the higher posts inside the organization but have reached the age of 70, 65 and 63 years thus violating the norms,” a Wakf employee said wishing not to be named.
The employees alleged that some officers never bother to come and work in the office and instead operate from their homes and receive handsome salaries.
They said the Board ‘exploits’ them in a way that despite working continuously for a month they get a meagre salary which is their monthly income to sustain their families.
“We feel like being exploited by the organization. We work hard for a complete month as per the Board’s rules and regulations but receive a meagre amount of Rs 10,000 monthly. There are several people who work for 10 days in a month but take salary of around Rs 50,000. So this discrimination won’t be tolerated,” the employees said.
They said that despite being permanent employees they have been denied HRA, Grade Pay, CCA and ‘Commission’.
The employees’ delegation further asserted that the organization has failed to utilize the assets available with it.
Official documents reveal that Wakf land at Ikhwan Chowk, Soura, Brari Nambal (Munawarabad) and Zaffran Colony (Zewan, Pampore), can be used to fetch a healthy revenue, but the authorities have failed to utilize it in a proper way.
Also, the Wakf Board had got clearance from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation for construction of two commercial complexes on its land at Eidgah but the construction is yet to start.
“These are a few locations where the land hasn’t been utilized. Furthermore, there are many more assets worth crores of rupees, but the department is hardly bothered to take any action and bring positive changes in its work culture,” they added.
