Wake up call

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | Bint e Mushtaq

The whole world knows that we are witnessing a tragedy at a global scale. What we are seeing the shutting down of Masajids of the fear of the great trepidation that is affecting all of us. Words can never describe the agony every Muslim feels or should feel at least the houses of Allah is closed everywhere and it’s very tough time and a sign or a message for every single Muslim to wake up.

It’s a time to reconnect to Allah without any doubt we have to understand deeply that Allah is in total control of this universe. Due to the outbreak of this deadly disease the whole world is suffering and trying to hide from this.

Everything has been lifted up the blessing of peace, the blessing of security. Commerce and industry has almost come to an end when we thought we had reached to our pinnacles, when we thought we had come to the top of civilization in an instance. And all this has been replaced with death being close to us.

Allah sends upon us a plague, a disease that no one could have predicted and no one knows how to be get cured from this disease. Allah doesn’t change the status of people unless and until they have changed themselves and when Allah wills to inflict a punishment upon a people no one can come between Allah and Allah’s punishment. Allah says in Quran: verily Allah will not change the condition of a people until they strive to change themselves [13:11]

If we understand the principal the concept that everything is in the hands of Allah. Nothing happens; nothing moves nothing takes place without the will of Allah. So definitely Allah is testing the Ummah by punishing this disease.

So if we start thinking about this it’s a wakeup call which we have to understand that things do happen on that large scale. Allah definitely is sending a message to humanity that something is wrong. There is lot of mistakes wrong deeds which we had done in our past and still we are doing the same and continuously are going against the teaching of Quran and Prophet Muhammad PBUH. Allah does not send upon people plagues and diseases unless there is something that they have collectively done.

Allah says in Quran: evil (sins and disobedience of Allah) has appeared on land and sea because of what the hands of men earned (by oppression and evil deeds, etc), that Allah may make them taste a part of that which they have done in order that they may return (by repenting to Allah and begging His pardon). [30:41] Perhaps “they may returns” means Allah shows the Evil consequences of some of the acts of men in this world before the punishment of the hereafter.

So that they understand the reality, feel the error of their conjectures and turn to the righteous belief, which the Prophets of Allah have been presenting before man since the earliest times, and besides adopting which there is no way of ordering human conduct on sound foundations.

Hasan al Basri, the famous tabi’i he commended on this verse and he said “because of their own sins Allah sends fitnah and fasad down because what they had done, Allah sends down plagues and calamities.” It is never too late to return Allah. Allah can destroy everyone.

This disease which is a punishment can be destruction for everyone and this is what every Muslim believes that this disease is a punishment from Allah.

Anything under this is a test from Allah and the outbreak of this disease is a wakeup call from Allah. Allah blessed us with so many things for so many years and now it’s time to beg Allah for these bounties again. It’s time to sit down and ponder only a portion of our sins.

Allah is giving another chance to whole ummah before the day of resurrection, If we want this problem to be solved then all of us do collectively turn to Allah. We need Allah and Allah doesn’t need us.

