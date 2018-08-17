Waiting in despair, family welfare employees’ lockdown director's office

Salary will be released soon: Director
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 16:
The employees of Department of Family Welfare Thursday locked office of the departments' director at old-secretariat here to demonstrate anger against delay in the release of their five-month salary leaving them in despair.
The angry employees are on strike for the past 16 days against hindrances in way of their salary while the authorities have failed to release the same.
They gathered at the main office of the department and raised pro-justice slogans; later locked the main gate at the directorate threatening to disallow it to open until their salary is released.
President Family Welfare employees’ union J&K, Syed Rafi said they are now fed up as the authorities at the helm of the affairs have maintained silence.
“We have not received the salary for five months. We are moving from pillar to post but despite that our salary has not been released,” he said.
Rafi said they have suffered a lot since their engagement in the department as the stipend hasn’t been delinked between Central and State government.
“We are being of the salary which is unfortunate. Last year also, we suffered immensely when our salary wasn’t released for ten months,” he said.
The employees include Female Multi Purpose Health Workers, nursing orderlies, field workers; clerical staff claims to be the backbone of rural health.
They said they are forced to borrow money, take daily needs on credit and even arrange money for those among them who are more desperate.
“It does not suit to work in the family welfare department when we have nothing in our packets. Our families are starving,” they said.
They have decided to withdraw themselves from participating in the upcoming measles-rubella () campaign, which is likely to begin next month and target 45 lakh children in Jammu and Kashmir.
Their strike has also badly affected immunization and home-based care for expecting mothers in peripheries.
The employees also said they have also been denied from 6th and 7th pay commission benefits over the time leaving them disgruntled.
In June this year (two days before Eid-ul-Fitr), the employees received only one month salary that too after they begged before the officials.
Director Family Welfare, Dr Samir Mattoo told Rising Kashmir said that the Government of India has on Thursday afternoon released rupees 20 crores and the salary will be disbursed within few days.
“We have also given additional rupees 10 crore to the finance department in the second installment. It will take us two to three days provided employees allow us to work in our office. We are very serious about the issue,” he said.
Pertinently, the salary expenditure in the department is about 11 crore a month with Mattoo stating the employees were on toes despite continuous efforts.
