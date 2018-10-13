Waiting for study material, B.Ed students get date sheet from Kashmir University

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 12:
The students of B.Ed have accused Kashmir University of denying them study material even after paying Rs 5000 for the same.
"The University has not provided us the study material for 3rd and 4th semester exam since 2015,” students said.
“We paid Rs 15,000 at the time of our registration for 3rd semester (second year) out of which Rs 5000 were meant for study material alone,” the students said.
The students said that it’s ironical that instead of providing study material, the varsity issued a date sheet. “It simply shows how the people at the helm of affairs are interested in minting money instead of resolving the issues of students,” they said and claimed that the Varsity collected Rs 5000 from over 200 students in the name of supplying study material.
“How is it possible for us to sit in examination halls with getting study material that is key to us,” they said.
Controller Examination Kashmir University told CNS that they issued date sheet only with the consent of concerned colleges as they informed that syllabus of the students have been completed.
Ghulam Mohiuddin Sangmi, Director of DDE, KU said that he would look into the matter. (CNS)