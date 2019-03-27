Waiting for good season

March 27, 2019 |

There is generally a slump in tourism activity during winters compared to peak summer season when most tourists pay visit to Kashmir and Ladakh. There is a unanimous voice emerging in Kashmir valley on the underutilization of Kashmir’s resources and the weather that is observed only at few places in South Asian region. The government in general and the tourism department in particular have failed to sell the snow and Kashmir’s winters in a major way. Earlier, when the government stressed on exploring different options to enhance the image of Jammu and Kashmir on World Tourism map, it was as if the government was quite decisive in its policies and saw many a silver linings and untapped potential. For instance Eco-tourism has remained a catchy word over the years with little that can be described in terms of practicality. The same attitude of the government has been observed in case of power generation and state’s potential to harness and overreach the home demand. Policies regarding both tourism and power generation are pursued and forged in such manner that the people of the state cannot altogether weigh down merits of certain claims, usually put as ‘great potential’ catchphrase. But when it comes to end results or overall performance, all we see is tourism slump and power breakdowns. The situation begs an explanation from the government, on whether the rank and file including leaders in the state government truly believes and acknowledges the untapped potential in these prominent industries. If they do, why does (the entire body) it fail to deliver? It can most likely mean that policies and plans are botched up right from the beginning, in the ideation phase when it’s realized that will to pursue projects is not there at all. One defect in the present case, tourism slump and the government’s changed attitude, may be indecision. If state’s tourism department really believes that investing in infrastructure and promotional activities can bring a change, they should press on it irrespective of immediate and temporary fallouts. The government too should stick to its plans and ideas and not make it a point to make use of them on adhoc basis. The kind of governance they have let to display is that of ‘going with the wind’. Proper plans based on thorough homework and careful executions are expected from the leadership. If we take example of neighbouring states that witness almost same weather conditions during winters, they have been promoting and selling it in a relentless manner, and throughout the winters.