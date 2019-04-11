Waiting for Darbar

April 11, 2019 |

The ritual of shifting the Secretariat and wads of employees from Jammu to Srinagar during summer is round the corner, and people in the capital city are anticipating some activity. Criticism on the shifting of government machinery apart, to keep the city (Srinagar) in the waiting mode till Darbar reaches here with a pleasant change is a wrong practice. The most pleasant days of spring season are here, yet the streets are dusty and roads are in dilapidated conditions. Why can’t the government initiate the face-lifting exercise before the arrival of darbaris? It strengthens the argument that the administration wakes up in Kashmir only after Darbar Move. Many roads in and around Srinagar are choked in the morning and evening hours with traffic. At times even the traffic police personnel look helpless in controlling the traffic, which seems to be coming from everywhere. Before the offices start moving, the government must take measures to repair and fill the potholes on important roads that connect Srinagar with towns and districts. Government should do all what is in its capacity to make the people’s movement easy and smooth on roads once the winters are over as roads take the brunt in three months. There is a need for government to be a step ahead and not wait for move, which might make it difficult for people to even drive their vehicles on the roads once the employees are here. Government must also consider building temporary bridges and divert traffic to alternative roads to avoid the gridlocks at places where constructions are taking place. Besides carrying out repair work on roads urgently, the government should also consider regulating the movement of heavy vehicles on important routes in daytime. The justification provided over the traditional administrative practice of Darbar Move does not fall in line with the present day administrative systems where everything is managed even remotely using Information and Communication technologies. Despite the negatives, many people have shunned the criticism, yet, the other undesirable effects of the move cannot be ignored – like waiting till the shifting of offices to commence miniscule tasks and changes in the city. At times it appears the city is kept hostage till the move commences. It doesn’t make sense either why the administration has to wait for the move to get things done like fix the street lights. There are people living in the city and life goes on whether government employees are stationed in Srinagar or Jammu – at least some regard should be shown to people.