April 11, 2019 |

Waiting for Darbar

The ritual of shifting the Secretariat and wads of employees from Jammu to Srinagar during summer is round the corner, and people in the capital city are anticipating some activity. Criticism on the shifting of government machinery apart, to keep the city (Srinagar) in the waiting mode till Darbar reaches here with a pleasant change is a wrong practice. The most pleasant days of spring season are here, yet the streets are dusty and roads are in dilapidated conditions. Why can’t the government initiate the face-lifting exercise before the arrival of darbaris? It strengthens the argument that the administration wakes up in Kashmir only after Darbar Move. Many roads in and around Srinagar are choked in the morning and evening hours with traffic.  At times even the traffic police personnel look helpless in controlling the traffic, which seems to be coming from everywhere. Before the offices start moving, the government must take measures to repair and fill the potholes on important roads that connect Srinagar with towns and districts. Government should do all what is in its capacity to make the people’s movement easy and smooth on roads once the winters are over as roads take the brunt in three months. There is a need for government to be a step ahead and not wait for move, which might make it difficult for people to even drive their vehicles on the roads once the employees are here.  Government must also consider building temporary bridges and divert traffic to alternative roads to avoid the gridlocks at places where constructions are taking place. Besides carrying out repair work on roads urgently, the government should also consider regulating the movement of heavy vehicles on important routes in daytime.  The justification provided over the traditional administrative practice of Darbar Move does not fall in line with the present day administrative systems where everything is managed even remotely using Information and Communication technologies. Despite the negatives, many people have shunned the criticism, yet, the other undesirable effects of the move cannot be ignored – like waiting till the shifting of offices to commence miniscule tasks and changes in the city. At times it appears the city is kept hostage till the move commences. It doesn’t make sense either why the administration has to wait for the move to get things done like fix the street lights. There are people living in the city and life goes on whether government employees are stationed in Srinagar or Jammu – at least some regard should be shown to people.    

 

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Hope Modi will start dialogue with Pak if he gets re-elected: Mehbooba ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Dialogue between India & Pakistan only way to resolve Kashmir issue: F ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Clashes between mourners, police as violent protests hit Kishtwar

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

Apr 10 | PTI/AP
HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

HC judge recuses self from hearing plea to bar Farooq, Omar and Mehboo ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Complaint lodged against Farooq, Mehbooba at Bihar court

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Minister performs

Minister performs 'Nagin dance' to woo voters

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

MHA defends highway ban, says it will be only till May 31

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan

Omar seeks response from PM Modi over Imran Khan's 'endorsement' for n ...

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow, on election days in poll constituenci ...

Apr 10 | Agencies
Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Better chance of peace with India if BJP wins elections: Imran Khan

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

NIA arrests Yasin Malik in alleged funding case

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Pak has

Pak has 'officially' allied with Modi: Congress

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Omar leads protest against Kashmir highway ban

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

ITBP man injured in accidental fire in Poonch

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO

Police SIT to probe Kishtwar RSS leader, his PSO's killing

Apr 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant

Day 4: Ganderbal shuts against local militant's killing

Apr 10 | Umar Raina
Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Indian couple charged with spying on German Sikhs, Kashmir movement

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Japanese fighter jet disappears over Pacific

Apr 10 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Yasin Malik shifted to Tihar Jail, to face NIA questioning

Apr 10 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Kashmir issue has to be settled: Pakistan PM

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
Kashmir highway ban against winning

Kashmir highway ban against winning 'hearts and minds': Former Army ch ...

Apr 10 | RK Online Desk
The ritual of shifting the Secretariat and wads of employees from Jammu to Srinagar during summer is round the corner, and people in the capital city are anticipating some activity. Criticism on the shifting of government machinery apart, to keep the city (Srinagar) in the waiting mode till Darbar reaches here with a pleasant change is a wrong practice. The most pleasant days of spring season are here, yet the streets are dusty and roads are in dilapidated conditions. Why can’t the government initiate the face-lifting exercise before the arrival of darbaris? It strengthens the argument that the administration wakes up in Kashmir only after Darbar Move. Many roads in and around Srinagar are choked in the morning and evening hours with traffic.  At times even the traffic police personnel look helpless in controlling the traffic, which seems to be coming from everywhere. Before the offices start moving, the government must take measures to repair and fill the potholes on important roads that connect Srinagar with towns and districts. Government should do all what is in its capacity to make the people’s movement easy and smooth on roads once the winters are over as roads take the brunt in three months. There is a need for government to be a step ahead and not wait for move, which might make it difficult for people to even drive their vehicles on the roads once the employees are here.  Government must also consider building temporary bridges and divert traffic to alternative roads to avoid the gridlocks at places where constructions are taking place. Besides carrying out repair work on roads urgently, the government should also consider regulating the movement of heavy vehicles on important routes in daytime.  The justification provided over the traditional administrative practice of Darbar Move does not fall in line with the present day administrative systems where everything is managed even remotely using Information and Communication technologies. Despite the negatives, many people have shunned the criticism, yet, the other undesirable effects of the move cannot be ignored – like waiting till the shifting of offices to commence miniscule tasks and changes in the city. At times it appears the city is kept hostage till the move commences. It doesn’t make sense either why the administration has to wait for the move to get things done like fix the street lights. There are people living in the city and life goes on whether government employees are stationed in Srinagar or Jammu – at least some regard should be shown to people.    

 

;