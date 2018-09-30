Wahid to hold additional charge of CE I&FC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
Incharge Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering (PHE) Kashmir, Abdul Wahid will hold the additional charge of the Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Kashmir, the government on Saturday ordered.
The official spokesperson, said in compliance to High Court (HC) directions, the government according to an order under number 341-PW (HYD) of 2018, dated 29-09-2018, ordered that Rajeev Kumar Gandora, Incharge Chief Engineer, RTCI, Jammu shall also look after the charge of the post of Chief Engineer, UEED (J&K) in addition to his own duties till further orders. The order further reads that Abdul Wahid, Incharge Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering (PHE) Kashmir shall also look after the charge of the post of Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Kashmir in addition to his own duties till further orders. The order further reads that Mohammad Shahnawaz, in charge Chief Engineer, I&FC, Kashmir shall report to Administrative Department of PHE/I&FC till further orders. (KNS)