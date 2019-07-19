Wahibugh residents stage protest against MC Pulwama for dumping garbage in Karewa

July 19, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The residents of Wahibugh village in south Kashmir's district Pulwama are up in arms against municipal committee Pulwama for dumping garbage in Karewa land in the area.

The residents said that from last couple of weeks’, the municipality committee Pulwama has started dumping garbage in a gorge locally known as Pahnar situated in Wahibugh Karewas.

They said that the garbage is thrown unscientifically without realizing its implications for local population and local fauna and flora.

"The land is Kah Charai and can't be used for any other purpose than grazing of cattle, a resident," said, adding that the peripheries of the are dotted with fresh water springs which are used a source of drinking water by a Looswani villages, which a neighboring village at the proximal end of Pahnar.

Pahnar most of the times remained flooded with rain water—while as the muck gets washed down to Looswani village.

The residents further informed that Karewa land surrounding the Pahnar is cultivated with almond trees, apple trees and saffron.

Once they start dumping garbage without any proper mechanism it will attract canine species and render our orchards as resting abode for them.

"The whole area will become vulnerable to dog bites," the villagers said, adding besides the dumping will disturb habitat of wild animals which have made their dens in the base of the george. "The wild animals will move to civilian areas," they said.

The residents have apprehensions that dumping of garbage in the karewa will serve as a breeding ground for infectious.

"The environment of the karewas is very pure and garbage dumping will turn it into a hell," a youth of Wahibugh said.

He said that the garage is generated from Pulwama town and they fall outside municipal limits. "We should not made to suffer for the down dwellers, " the locals said.

The villagers requested authorities to take a second look and seek an alternative place for dumping.

The villagers threatened to hit the streets at district headquarters if municipal committee Pulwama continue to dump garbage in the area.

They said that vehicles from municipal committee Pulwama were confronted from dumping garbage some days ago after which a resident was put behind the bars in police station Pulwama.

"On Wednesday vehicles from Municipal committee Pulwama, which were escorted by police, were confronted by local residents.

Some youth pelted stones on the vehicle after which police fired pellets and teargas smoke shells in which a youth sustained pellet injury," the residents said. The injured was shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment. The residents latter staged a protest against district administration outside Pulwama hospital.

The residents said that they will move to court against dumping garbage unscientifically in an environmentally fragile area.

Executive Engineer, Municipal Committee, Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmad said that they had identified land for solid waste management at Lethpora area of Pulwama and for which tenders were also floated.

He said that the site was objected by officials from training centre of police after the matter was taken with higher authorities who suggested looking for some other place for dumping. "We requested Municipal committee Pulwama to accommodate us for sometime but there were objections from local people," he said.

He added that after taking the matter with concerned deputy commissioner, Khan Charis land was identified by revenue department in Wahibugh village where garbage was dumped in past too. "We have identified land for dumping site in Malangpora area and the land at Wahibugh will be used temporary," he said, adding that if people have reservations they can put them before district in a proper way than to resort to violence.