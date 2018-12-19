Waheed wins Budgam cycling championship 3rd time in a row

Budgam:
Waheed Ahmad of Celestial Bud's High School finished first in senior category of District Budgam Annual Cycling Championship held at Kanihama Magam.
The 12.5 kilometres cycling championship was held from Kanihama to Magam in many laps and the total distance of 12.5 kilometres was covered by 20 cyclist of District Budgam in which Waheed finished. It was the third consecutive time when Waheed finished first.
Mudasir Ahmad finished second and Abid finished the third.
In junior category, Monis Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad finished first and second respectively.
In sub-junior category, Shabir Ahmad finished first while as Jahangir Ahanger second and Musaib Bin Raheem finished third.
At the closing ceremony, players were given certificates and medals.
General Secretary District Budgam Cycling Association Mohammad Saleem said he would organise many cycling competitions in future and urged private players to sponsor such events.
The Championship was organised by District Budgam Cycling Association under the Aegis of J&K Cycling Association.