Waheed Jeelani presents sketch of Kashmiri music in Berlin

Srinagar:

Noted singer and composer of Kashmir region, Waheed Jeelani on Saturday presented a sketch of Kashmiri music at conference in Berlin, Germany.
The three-day conference was held in Berlin Germany, titled as “The Artistic Cultural Diplomacy” (Building cultural bridges through Art, Film, and Music) in which 25 representatives from different countries participated.
Jeelani presented a power point presentation on various forms of Kashmiri music in an artistic festival conference that was highly appreciated by the participants.
Jeelani said, for young artists, the international platform is the best platform to promote Kashmiri music and culture at every level.
He said there are many reasonable opportunities for Kashmiri artist’s everywhere and they can share their point of view through these forums in future.
Participants also asked many questions related to the subjects of Kashmiri music and musical instruments.
The participants shared interactions, deliberations and interacted on different topics regarding culture and heritage.

