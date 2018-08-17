Wagub play draw with Andergam FC

Kreeri:
In the ongoing ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’, being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, Wagub Football Club locked horns with Andergam Football Club on Wednesday.
From the beginning both the teams played were equal competitors and gave tough battle to each other. Though the teams made several chances to open the account but could not open the account in both the halves and the score sheet remained in a static phase 0-0 at the final whistle of the game. As there is no penalty shootout in the preliminary phase so both the teams were awarded one point each.