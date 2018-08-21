Wagoora, Kreeri FC emerge victorious

Rising Kashmir News:Kreeri:
In the ongoing ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’, being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, two matches were played on Sunday and Monday at Higher Secondary School Ground Kreeri.
In the recent match, Wagoora Football Club played against Tudai Football Club in which Wagoora FC defeated Tudai FC by 3-0 goals and the scorers for the team were Yasir, Bilal and Iqbal respectively.
In another match played between Kreeri FC and Kawacheck FC on Sunday in which Kreeri FC thrashed Kawacheck by 2-0 goals. In 54th minute of the game, Showkat Ahmad of Kreeri FC scored the first goal for his team and in 57th minute of the play, Rouf Zargar scored another goal for his team and sealed the victory by 2-0 goals.