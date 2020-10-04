Wagoora FC qualify for final

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | Aashiq Hussain

The first semi-final match of the ongoing Shaheed Shujaat Bukhari memorial football championship was played between Shahi- e- Vilayat Watergam and Wagoora FC at Higher Secondary Ground Kreeri .

Wagoora FC won the match by 1-0 and became the first to qualify for the final. Vikas Koul of Wagoora FC scored the only goal of the match.

Around 42 football teams are participating in the championship .

The championship is being orginised by Al Murad Sports Club Kreer to commemorate founder and Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir Newspaper, Shaheed Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari.