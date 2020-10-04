About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
October 04, 2020 01:00:00 |  Aashiq Hussain 

Wagoora FC qualify for final

The first semi-final match of the ongoing Shaheed Shujaat Bukhari memorial football championship  was played between Shahi- e- Vilayat Watergam and Wagoora FC at Higher Secondary Ground Kreeri .

 Wagoora FC won the match by 1-0 and became the first to qualify for the final. Vikas Koul  of Wagoora FC scored the only goal of the match.

 Around 42 football teams are participating in the championship .

 The championship is being orginised by Al Murad Sports Club Kreer to commemorate founder and Editor-in-Chief  of Rising Kashmir Newspaper, Shaheed Dr Syed Shujaat Bukhari.

