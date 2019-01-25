Wages withheld

Press Trust of India reported on Thursday that salaries of General Line (GL) teachers have been held for six months now and the teachers urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene in the matter. Around 15,000 of these teachers have not received their wages in the last six months. The Governor administration did a commendable job earlier by streamlining the teaching cadre in the state. The official spokesperson in the second week of December said the decision (to implement action plan recommended by a committee) would enable streamlining the cadre of Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers by transitioning them in the regular cadre of teachers and meeting the salary deficit of SSA and RMSA teachers, which is over Rs 1,400 crores per annum, out of the state budget. "Thus, all the teachers will get a regular monthly salary on time consequent to the assimilation of various cadres of teachers into one regular teaching cadre," the official said. Salaries of teachers being withheld in the state is a chronic problem. With the appointment of teachers under various central government sponsored schemes in the past, the issue of paucity of funds and state-centre sharing formula has given rough sledding to the teachers in the state. From protests to thousands of requests posted and published on different media, the teachers have tried almost everything. Regular wages and on time has been a never-ending demands of the teachers. Both the state and central governments while framing policies and devising schemes seem to have had misplaced priorities. To improve education, merely creating infrastructure and engaging human resource is not enough. The policies and schemes should be sustainable. Without worrying much about where the funds will come from to sustain the schemes, the governments went ahead and recruited thousands of teachers in the state. The salary deficit (RMSA and SSA teachers) of Rs 1400 crore in the state came up because of the same thinking. This time it is the GL teachers who are demanding release of their salaries that have been held for six months. If the action plan has been approved and going by the claims of the government that all major concerns regarding teachers in the state have been addressed, how is it that teachers are alleging they have not been paid for six months. The wages of teachers should be released by the government without any delay. And the government must take a pragmatic position while framing policies and devising schemes. If liabilities are to be curbed only sustainable models need to be approved.