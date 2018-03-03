Wages to be paid from authorized budget heads only: Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 2:
To ensure fiscal discipline, the government has asked the Treasury Officers and Pay and Accounts Officers not to allow / entertain payment of wages from any other Object Head except the new head “Wages (Outsourcing)” / Hospital Development Funds and Local Funds exempted under SRO-520.
“It has been observed that the payment of wages has been made by various DDOs under different object heads like Maintenance & Repairs, Suspense, Timber, Material & Supplies etc thereby resulting in misuse of the related Heads for engagement of Labourers, Seasonal Labourers& Daily Wagers in contravention of Government Orders / instructions,” said a circular issued by Director General Accounts and Treasuries, Dr Mohammad Ishaq Wani.
It said need has been felt to devise a proper mechanism for payment of wages to various categories under a common head and to curb the tendency of misuse of payment of wages from other object head of accounts.
“In order to streamline the procedure of payment of wages by the DDOs of all the departments, a new Head is being introduced by the Finance Department under caption “Wages (Outsourcing)” for payment of wages to various categories like Daily Rated Workers, Labourers, Seasonal Labourersetc which shall operate from 1st April, 2018,” the Circular said adding that it isaccordingly impressed upon all the Treasury Officers/ PAOs concerned not to allow / entertain payment of wages from any other Object Head except new head “Wages (Outsourcing)” / Hospital Development Funds and Local Funds exempted under SRO-520.
