Waffa Foundation holds blood donation camp to commemorate Mufti Sayeed’s death anniversary

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, January 6:
Waffa Foundation on Sunday organised a blood donation camp here at Bahu Plaza on the eve of third death anniversary of former Chief Minister of J&K, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.
According to a statement, the camp was organised by Parvez Waffa, social activist and Founder Waffa Foundation in the memory of former Chief Minister.
On the occasion, Safina Baig, President Women Wing PDP was the Chief Guest while MLC Yasir Rishi and Dinesh Gupta, Honourary Secretary Indian Red Cross Society Jammu were also present.
To motivate the youth towards the blood donation, both the dignitaries namely Safina Baig and MLC Yasir Rishi donated blood during their visit to the camp. About 100 volunteers donated blood.
Safina Baig, in her address, appreciated the initiative taken by Waffa Foundation by organising the blood donation camp. She said blood donated in this camp will save hundreds of live and donating blood is always a noble cause. He appealed to the youth of the State to always involve theelves in such types of events instead of indulging in drugs related activities.
On the occasion, Safina Baig also launched the official website of Waffa Foundation.
MLC Yasir Rishi also complemented the Waffa Foundation for holding the blood donation camp. He urged the youth to participate such type of event which will promote the social cause.
Speaking on the occasion, Parvez Waffa said that the path shown by the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed is reaping fruits today.
“Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in his whole life has fought for the rights and dignity of people of the State. He always feels that the sense of sacrifice and courage should be inculcate among the youth for the future of our State,” Waffa said, while remembering the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.
He appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to make blood donation one time mandatory for applicants of driving licence. He said that in the western countries it is mandatory that the applicants of driving licence should donate their blood one time.
“Such act will encourage the youth towards the blood donation which will also become a helping hand in recovering the shortage of blood in our State,” he said.
Parvez said in the present era people have several myths regarding the blood donation. He said within 24 hours the blood will replenish the fluid volume in the body and three months for the regeneration of red cells to donate more blood. One can easily resume his or her normal day-to-day routine after donating blood, he added.
He motivated the youth to come forward as blood donation is like giving another life to somebody because there is no alternative to blood. He also said that it is world’s greatest charity. He said that blood donation save many lives. He urged the people to participate in this noble cause and donate their blood.
Parvez Waffa also expressed gratitude to Dinesh Gupta, Honourary Secretary Indian Red Cross Society Jammu and authorities concerned of Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu for making this blood donation camp a success.
Among others who were present include Jahanzaib Sirwal, Azhar Hashmi, Narender Sharma, Rajat Randhawa, Javaid Khan, Sumit Singh, Amir Raja, Sheil Khan, Farhan, Azlan Dolwal, Vinod Sharma, Adnan Malik, Dr Kamil Malik, Gurpreet Singh, Jassi Gandhi, Sohail Thakur, Hitesh, Amit Sharma and many others, the statement read further.