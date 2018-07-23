About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Vyas to head 7 corps and a board in I&C Deptt

Published at July 23, 2018 01:40 AM 0Comment(s)21views


Vyas to head 7 corps and a board in I&C Deptt

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 22:

 The Government has appointed B B Vyas, Advisor to the Governor as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporations and Boards under the administrative control of Industries and Commerce Department.
According to an order issued in this regard, Vyas will head the Board of Directors of the J&K State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Handloom Development Corporation Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts (Sales & Export) Corporation Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Cements Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Industries Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top