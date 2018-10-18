Vyas takes stock of power scenario, infrastructure upgradation

Srinagar, October 17:
Advisor to the Governor BB Vyas convened a meeting of the Power Development Department (PDD) here today to discuss the issues projected by people during the public grievances’ redressal camps held by the Advisor at Srinagar, Jammu and various district headquarters.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar, Chief Engineers of PDD, Kashmir/Jammu and other senior officers of the department.
The Advisor was in detail briefed about the overall power scenario in the state. He was informed about various schemes and programmes being implemented by the department for further improvement and augmentation of power scenario.
While directing for undertaking measures for early completion and implementation of various flagship programmes, the Advisor said that an effective mechanism should be put in place to ensure that the infrastructure upgradation schemes in power sector are completed within the stipulated time frame, so that the cost escalation and other related factors are effectively checked.
He said once completed such schemes would ensure that the state becomes self-sufficient in generation of power, besides the transmission capacity would also get a boost, resulting in providing uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.
The Advisor directed the officials of PDD to work out an effective mechanism so that the issues being faced by the general public regarding power scenario are resolved within the shortest possible time.
Vyas stressed upon the officers for ensuring uninterrupted power supply in coming winter months as per the schedule.
He also called for effective monitoring of various schemes to ensure better infrastructural facilities in most backward pockets of the state with special focus on improving power supply in the rural and far flung areas.
The Advisor also discussed human resource issues of PDD. He called for effectively streamlining HRM so that the officials working in various wings are provided with ample opportunities of promotion and career progression.