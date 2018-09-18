Vyas reviews progress on implementation of power infrastructure schemes

Takes stock of SMC functioning
Srinagar, Sep 17:
The Advisor to Governor B B Vyas Monday directed the officers of the Power Development Department (PDD) to come up with a concrete roadmap for providing uninterrupted power supply in Srinagar and Jammu cities.
The Advisor was speaking at a meeting convened to review overall power scenario and status of various developmental projects aimed at augmenting power infra in the state.
The Advisor also discussed the issues projected by different delegations during public outreach programme.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary PDD Hirdesh Kumar, Chief Engineers of various wings and other senior officers of the department.
Seeking detailed status of various ongoing schemes and projects for strengthening the power infrastructure in the state, the Advisor directed for capacity building, filling demand–supply gap and keeping its inventory in every area.
He also called for status of power sector viz viz availability, transmission and distribution in the state particularly in the Srinagar and Jammu cities.
To expedite the process of completion of various flagship programmes in power sector, the Advisor also directed the officers to follow a timeline of works on weekly basis.
Vyas also directed for conducting detailed profiling of human resource engaged in various wings and projects of the department. He also stressed on expediting the regularization process of daily wagers employed in different wings of PDD, besides service issues of draftsmen regarding consideration of degree and diploma
For addressing the stagnation issue of employees in the department, Vyas observed that a committee should be formed for settling the service matters expeditiously.
Meanwhile, Advisor Vyas also convened a meeting of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) which was attended by the Commissioner SMC and other senior officers.
The meeting discussed in detail urban drainage projects of the Srinagar city, number of developmental projects which have been left and which measures needed to fill the critical gaps.
The Advisor directed the officers to undertaking measures for ensuring that the developmental projects are completed as soon as possible so that the people do not suffer for the lack of civic and other related amenities and facilities. He said that the officers should also project the funding gap of lingering projects to the concerned quarters so that they get completed at earliest.
He also stressed on the need to be pro-active to the people’s grievances and demands of the public and officers should be designated to look after grievances of all areas.