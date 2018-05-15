Vyas reviews implementation of Border Area Development Programme

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chief Secretary, B B Vyas Monday chaired a video conference with the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to review the progress of implementation of the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in the state.
According to an official, Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department (PD&MD), Secretary, PHE and I&FC Department, Director General, CSS/BADP and other senior officers attended the meeting.
Principal Secretary, PD&MD apprised that under BADP-2017-18, against an outlay Rs 176.35 Crore for 11 border districts, expenditure to the tune of Rs 128.23 Crore has been recorded during 2017-18. Additionally, Rs 78.79 Crore was sanctioned under the Tribal Plan and Rs 74.47 Crore for Model Villages under BADP-2017-18, against which an expenditure to the tune of Rs 35 Crore and Rs 52 Crore respectively has been made.
regarding, BADP Annual Plan- 2018-19, Principal Secretary, PD&MD informed that Government of India has conveyed a ceiling of Rs 93 Crore and districts have to draw up an action plan accordingly. However, he added that GoI may consider a supplementary plan, subject to availability of funds.
Chief Secretary asked DCs to take special note of the requirements of the Tribal population while drawing/finalising their respective district BADP Plans-2018-19 and submit the same by 25th of May, 2018 to the PD&MD. He also asked DCs and concerned Administrative Secretaries to submit within the next one week, updated Utilization Certificates (UCs) and proposals for re-validation to the PD&MD.
Further, it was informed that GoI has prepared software for BADP Online Management System, which is being tested by the states including Jammu and Kashmir. The software includes all details about the villages and works along the border areas between 0 and 10 km.
The BADP is under implementation in 11 border districts in the state viz Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kargil, Leh, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Samba and Jammu, the official added.