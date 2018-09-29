Vyas participates in GST Council meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 28:
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas Friday participated in the 30th GST Council meeting held under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley through video-conferencing.
Principal Secretary, Finance, Navin K Chowdhary, Commissioner Commercial Taxes, M Raju, Additional Commissioner Commercial taxes(Tax Planning), P K Bhat and other senior officers of the Finance and Commercial Taxes Department were present.
During the meeting, various agenda items pertaining to Goods and Services Tax (GST) were discussed which included review of revenue position and report of the Union Finance Ministry on revenue gap of various states post-GST implementation.
The meeting discussed in particular the position of revenue in J&K after the implementation of GST. The Council was also informed that the state taxation authorities will act on the suggestions made in the report and make all out efforts to narrow the revenue gap.
The meeting discussed the reports of GST implementation committee, recommendations of IT Grievance Redressal Committee and status report on Anti Profiteering measures under GST.
The Council also discussed IGST exemption for imported goods supplied for relief and rehabilitation of people affected by floods in Kerala.