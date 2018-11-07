Vyas meets bereaved families

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 6:
Advisor to Governor, BB Vyas, on Tuesday visited Kishtwar and met bereaved families of the two BJP leaders.
As per an official, the Advisor expressed deep sympathies and condolences to them on behalf of the Governor.
The Adviser directed the District Administration to process the case for employment and financial assistance for appropriate and immediate consideration of the government.
While responding to the concerns raised by the bereaved family Vyas assured that Governor's administration shall take all necessary steps to address the requirements of the bereaved family.
He also assured the family of immediate support of State Government to them in this hour of crisis.
Later, the representatives of Sanatan Dharma Sabha and Majlis Shoura Committee Kishtwar also called on the Advisor and urged for speedy probe into the matter.
While briefing the media, the Adviser said that on the directions of Governor, he visited the bereaved families.
He further stated that the investigation in the matter shall be completed at an earliest.
Further, he assured that the suggestions and demands put forth by the members of Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Shoura Majlis Committee shall be looked into on priority and steps will be taken to address their concerns.
Vyas while expressing his deep gratitude to the people of Kishtwar for maintaining brotherhood, peace, amity and communal harmony during said in future they shall continue to maintain these values and also provide their full co-operation to the administration, the official added.