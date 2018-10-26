Vyas listens to public grievances in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas Thursday convened public outreach programme here under the aegis of JK Governor’s Grievance Cell and gave on the spot directions to the concerned for speedy redressal of the grievances being faced by the public.
The official spokesperson said over 209 people comprising of 49 delegations and 53 individuals apprised the Advisor with their issues and sought the intervention of the government in ensuring redressal of them in a time-bound manner.
MLA Eidgah, Mubarak Gul while interacting with the Advisor raised several developmental issues of his constituency and sought immediate redressal of the same. A delegation from Harwan (Barji) met advisor and projected that 1.5 Km road should be macadamized near Imambara.
Deputation from Sogam, Lolab demanded that newly constructed sub-district hospital Sogam should be commissioned. The delegation also demanded that sufficient number of Doctors and Paramedics should also be posted in the hospital. A delegation of tourism facilitators raised the issue of their regularization.
Deputations of MPWs working in rural development department raised the issue of their seniority and sought immediate redressal of the same. A delegation from SKIMS raised the issue of advanced pediatric Centre at SKIMS. The deputation of Programme officers of MGNERAGA called for regularization of their services. Welfare Committee Gosia MalooraShaltang raised several issues of their locality. They demanded upgradation of electric transformer and construction of lane in their Mohalla.
Ajas Bandipora deputation called on the Advisor and raised the issue of construction of the road from Sloukbala to Kita Sahai. A deputation from Noordbagh Srinagar raised the issue of upgradation of existing dewatering station of the area. A deputation from Artisans demanded that relief on account of the damages due to the 2014 floods and also financial assistance to them. Hari Singh High Street shopkeepers Association demanded better civic and parking facilities to traders Delegation of PHE employees raised the issue of non-payment of wages regularization of their services. The physically challenged delegation also met with the Advisor, and sought financial assistance, relief.
A deputation from Rajouri met with the Advisor and projected several demands including Degree College to Darhal and proper maintenance of Rajouri- Darhal road. A deputation of retired employees of Road Transport Corporation raised the issue of solving their pension cases. The delegation from Darkhai Tangmarg raised several public important issues of the area and demanded widening and proper maintenance of Darkhai- Tangmarg road.