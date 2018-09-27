Vyas inaugurates 3-day workshop on government e-marketing

'GeM a game changer in public procurement, offers ease of doing business'
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 26:
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas today said the Government e-Marketing (GeM) will enable entrepreneurs to bypass the cumbersome tendering system and do more business with the Government besides offering ease of operation similar to e-commerce sites.
The Advisor was speaking at the inaugural session of the 3-Day Workshop on GeM for senior state government officers being jointly organized by the Department of Commerce, Govt of India and the state’s Finance Department at SKICC here.
The Workshop is a part of six week (4thSeptember to 15thOctober) nationwide mission to start adopting and enhancing use of GeM by the government departments in various states.
Vyas said GeM is a completely online and end-to-end integrated e-procurement portal for products and services designed keeping in mind the need for ease of doing business with transparency and efficiency.
"Government e-marketplace (GeM) is the National Public Procurement portal and is an end-to-end, one stop online marketplace for central and state government departments, PSUs, Autonomous Institutions and Local bodies for procurement of common use goods and services", he said.
Vyas said that once implemented it will become the standard mode of procurement for its transparency, ease, efficiency and time-bound payment features.
Calling the GeM a game-changer in public procurement, the Advisor said that it would also remove the entry barriers for the entrepreneurs from doing business with the Government.
Saying that 2-day workshop will be beneficial for officers and vendors, Vyas complimented the Department of Commerce, Govt of India and Finance Department J&K for having come up with the training programme as it would ensure the necessary capacity building besides imparting the necessary knowledge and the modalities about the operationalization of the portal.
Vyas directed the officials to organize awareness, training and capacity building programmes for the buyers in different departments and take vendors especially Small and Medium Entrepreneurs for wider usage and competitive supply.
The three-day workshop includes lectures on the topic of GeM procurement redefined by Mayank Bishit, DCEO GeM-SPV, different training sessions regarding operation of GeM portal.