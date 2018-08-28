Vyas hears public grievances

Directs for speedy, outcome-based action
Directs for speedy, outcome-based action
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 27:
Under the ongoing public outreach initiative of the Governor’s Administration, Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas on Monday met scores of public delegations at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell here to listen to their grievances and ensure appropriate redressal.
During the 3-hour-long marathon hearing, 27 delegations and 41 individuals apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the same in time-bound manner.
A deputation of Taxi Drivers Association called for easing rate of interest on their loans as they are facing hard times because of less tourist inflow in the Valley.
A delegation of Kashmiri Migrants raised issues related to timely relief disbursement and other matters.
The deputation of the persons who have donated their land for different government schemes and initiatives demanded regularization of their services.
A delegation of trainees from the Craft Development Institute (CDI) Srinagar raised several issues related to their academic career especially the recognition of their degrees and diplomas by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
A deputation from Ganderbal led by Ghulam Muhammad Saloora demanded augmentation of PDD infra, road connectivity in the area.
A delegation from Zirpura, Bijbehara demanded upgradation of the basic amenities in the area.
Daily-wage workers of Rural Development Department (RDD) raised the issue of their regularization.
All Jammu and Kashmir Village Level Workers Association raised the issue of creation of Panchayat Inspector posts, confirmation of their services and other relates issues.
Data Entry Operators delegation also raised the issue of continuation of their services.
A deputation from Batiyana, Ganderbal demanded setting of agriculture and horticulture zones besides undertaking macadamization and establishing a fully functional primary health center in the area.
Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs raised several issues related to entrepreneurial scenario of the state and sought intervention of the government to redress these.
While interacting with the deputations, the Advisor said the requisite directions have already been issued to ensure that the people do not suffer for want of basic amenities and grievances, if any, should be solved within the shortest possible time period.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing and assured to examine their demands and redress all the genuine concerns at the earliest.
He also assured that the issues pertaining to departments other than within his purview will be forwarded to the concerned for timely action.
The Advisor also took stock of the grievances pertaining to the departments under his control. He assured that the Government would ensure outcome-based disposal of the issues raised by the people.