Vyas for swift resolution to people’s problems

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 16:
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas, on Friday claimed that a robust mechanism has been put in place to ensure that the people of the state get quality services besides their grievances are redressed within shortest possible time.
He asked the officials to ensue prompt redressal of the issues concerning public.
According to an official, the Advisor was interacting with scores of deputations from different districts of Jammu division who had come to meet him here at convention centre Jammu under the aegis of Governor's Grievance Cell for redressal of their grievances.
The grievance redressal camp was attended by senior officers of District Administration, Revenue, Agriculture, and Horticulture Departments, the official added.
The official said that more than 25 delegations comprising 150 individuals and several individuals from various districts of Jammu Division apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the same in a time-bound manner.
Delegation of Custodian tenants raised several issues related to the custodian property and sought intervention in ensuring their redressal, the official said.
The official said that Kashmir Pandit Sabha delegation raised issues of Kashmiri Migrants and sought intervention in their redressal.
A deputation of Samvedna called for raising the retirement age of the Doctors from the existing one to 65 years of age, the official added.
Blind school deputation demanded inclusion of their institution in the Grant in Aid scheme of the government besides other schemes meant for specially-abled people, the official said.
The official further deputation of displaced shopkeepers of the old Bus stand Jammu raised issues related to their rehabilitation.
Jammu & Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee raised issues of the refugees, Regularization of colonies, one-time settlement of displaced persons and disbursement of central package.
A deputation of students of Government Medical College raised the issue of nonpayment of stipend and immediate reimbursement of the same.
Deputation of Kisan Kalyan Simiti raised several issues of District Kathua related to revenue and agriculture and sought immediate intervention for their redressal.
ReZ left outs sought regularization of their services.
Other delegations and individuals from various areas apprised the Advisor with their problems related to revenue, agriculture, rehabilitation, horticulture and sought intervention and immediate redressal, the official added.
While asking officers for prompt redressal of the issues concerning public, the Advisor said that they should be prompt in ensuring deliverance at the ground level so that the people get benefitted from the various programmes and schemes. He said that they should also be responsive to the needs and demands of people.