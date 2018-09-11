Vyas for speedy redress of public grievances

46 delegations apprise Advisor with their grievances
September 10: Srinagar:
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas Monday directed for speedy and result oriented resolution of the grievances being faced by the people maintaining that these should be redressed on priority within the shortest possible time.
The Advisor was interacting with officers and deputations during the grievance redressal camp at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell here today.
46 delegations and 51 individuals apprised the Advisor with their grievances and sought the intervention of the Advisor in ensuring redressal of them in a time bound manner.
A deputation from Anantnag asked for compensation for the livestock loss suffered during 2017.
A deputation from Baramulla demanded for undertaking work on the receiving station which was announced as a part of CM’s commitments.
A deputation of people from Beerwah demanded that the town be delinked from Municipality and brought under the ambit of Rural Development Department.
In-service candidates appointed under SRO-202 demanded pay protection and other related benefits.
ITI Diploma holders called for a special dispensation for being regularized under SRO-520.
A deputation of All J&K MPWs and VLWs called for undertaking necessary measures for fixing their sonority and also creation of posts of Panchayat inspectors.
Magam deputation demanded installation of electric transformers and street lights.
Khonmoh Industrial Association demanded power amnesty, implementation of SRO-63 restructuring of bank loans, marketing assistance and skill development initiatives.
A deputation of Kashmir chapter of KCCI projected several issues related to the development of industrial scenario and called for undertaking necessary measures for catalyzing the same.
Budgam ring-road landowners demanded for increasing the quantum of compensation being provided to them.
The employees of PDD called for formulation of their recruitment rules so that their stagnation is addressed.
Senior Citizens Pensioners Association led by Sampath Prakash raised several demands including payment of 7th Pay Commission arrears in two installments instead of three, grant of additional pension of 20% at 75 years-of-age instead of 80 years, enhancement of medical allowance from Rs 300 to 1000, grant of free medical scheme as announced by the government.
A deputation of Agro industries VRS employees demanded for release of pending 6th Pay arrears.
Jammu Kashmir Pashmina Karigar Union called for strict implementation of Handloom Protection Act, complete ban on spinning and manufacture of Pashmina on power looms.
A deputation of SRTC VRS employees demanded the release of COLA arrears.
Sangarmal Traders Association called for rental amnesty, waiver of interest on premium balance amount, completion of project according to the design and specifications which were previously advertised, and the rent to be paid by the shopkeepers from 2012.
NYC deputation called for regularization, absorption of them in different departments.
Relief, Rehabilitation employees called for taking measures to redress their stagnation and also undertake reorganization, besides providing accommodation facilities to the persons appointed under PM package.
A deputation of chapter of NIRC institute of Company Secretaries of India called for undertaking measures so that the pass outs can be adjusted as Company Secretaries in different government companies.