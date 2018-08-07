Vyas for speedy disposal of public grievances, conducts hearing at Srinagar

Srinagar, August 06:
The Advisor to Governor B B Vyas convened public outreach programme here on Monday under the aegis of JK Governor's Grievance Cell and gave on the spot directions to the concerned for speedy redressal of the grievances being faced by the public.
Over 17 delegations and 20 individuals apprised the Advisor of their issues and sought early intervention of the government in ensuring redressal of the same.
NGOs Coordination Federation and Jammu Kashmir, J&K Habba Khatoon Foundation raised issues pertaining to the non-governmental organizations operating in the state.
SMC Employees Association called for speeding up the process of re-organizing the Corporation, besides framing up new recruitment rules. Similarly, the Union of Urban Local Bodies Employees called for settling the issues of pensioners of the ULBD and Municipal Committees.
The Daily Wagers Association of SKIMS projected the case of regularizing their services.
A deputation of PDD Employees working on deputation basis in Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) called for settling their pension related cases.
Trade body of Carpet Clusters represented by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir chapter called for undertaking measures for reviving the carpet industry in the state, which was previously one of the important contributors to the state economy and used to provide employment to a lot of people.
All J&K Unemployed Veterinary Doctors Association pleaded for creation of posts so that they can be properly rehabilitated.
A deputation of Brari Nambal Land Owners called for increasing the rate of compensation being provided to the land which the government intends to acquire.
The inhabitants of Rehmat Colony Qamarabad Parimpora projected the drainage problem of their area and called for early redressal.
A deputation of people affected due to 2014 floods sought relief for their damages and called for re-verification of their cases besides adopting a holistic approach for the solution of their grievances.
The Stone Quarry Association of Panthachowk pleaded for solving their grievances so that the people associated with the trade of quarrying do not suffer.
A deputation of Markaz-e-Jamia Masjid Loktipora-Bijbehara called for construction of link roads to their area.
A deputation led by G. A Saloora projected several issues related to the Ganderbal area and especially those of the PDD and called for their immediate redressal.
Besides delegations from different areas of Srinagar raised the drainage system issues in their respective areas.
Different delegations from Ganderbal, Shopian, Bijbehara, Kupwara raised the developmental issues of their respective areas.
The Advisor while interacting with the deputations and the individuals gave a patient hearing to their demands and assured due consideration in a phased manner. He also passed on spot directions to the concerned departments with regard to various grievances raised by the delegations.
The Advisor said the government has already passed the requisite directions to the departments to ensure that the people do not suffer for want of public utilities and services and grievances, if any, should be solved within the shortest possible time period.
He also assured that the issues pertaining to departments other than within his purview will be forwarded to the concerned for timely action.