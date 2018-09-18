Vyas for redressing public grievances with urgency

Several deputations call on Advisor during weekly public hearing at JKGGC
Several deputations call on Advisor during weekly public hearing at JKGGC
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 17:
The Advisor to Governor B B Vyas Advisor today impressed upon the Nodal Officers of various Government Departments to ensure timely and outcome-based disposal of public grievances.
Reviewing the status of disposal of grievances at a meeting of the Nodal Officers at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell here today, Vyas said the people are approaching the Government with huge expectations and it is the responsibility of the administration at all levels to address their genuine grievances in a responsive and responsible manner with a sense of urgency.
Earlier, scores of delegations and individuals met the Advisor during his weekly public grievances hearing at JK Governor's Grievance Cell here today and apprised him of their problems.
They sought intervention of the Advisor in ensuring early redressal of their grievances.
Deputations from different areas of the city including Batamaloo, HMT, Bemina, Bhagh-e-Mehtab, Hawal, Lal Bazaar projected various issues related to Housing and Urban Development sector like drainage, sewerage issues and also construction of parks and other civic facilities in their respective areas.
Advisor directed the officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Housing board and UEED to immediately redress the grievances being faced by the people and also ensure that they are provided with quality civic amenities. He directed the officers to undertake extensive on spot visits to these areas and provide the necessary feedback about the issues besides taking steps for their immediate redressal.
A delegation from Zanskar, Ladakh, highlighted various developmental needs of the area related to, rural development, health, PDD, R&B and irrigation and sought their redressal. Maintaining that development of remote areas is the priority of present administration, the Advisor assured them that all their genuine issues will be addressed in a time bound manner. He passed the necessary directions to the concerned departments to ensure their redressal to the satisfaction of the people living in these areas.
The Disaster Management Professionals working in different districts under the aegis of Disaster Management Authority sought their continuation and creation of posts.
A delegation of Ring Road land owners from Budgam sought compensation of their land at par with other districts.
A delegation of teacher aspirants raised the issue of giving separate weight age to the MED qualification in the selection of teacher posts advertised by SSB.
A deputation of Patwar association raised their service related issues with the Advisor and sought their early redressal. The Advisor assured them that all their genuine demands will be addressed.
A delegation IMPA Faculty also sought early redressal of their service issues.
The deputations of accounts assistants deputed from different corporations to various departments demanded absorption of their services in finance department.
A delegation of draftsmen working in PDD also sought redressal of their services issues.
A delegation of employees of Jammu and Kashmir state power Development Corporation raised several issues related to their corporation like posting of Chief Engineer generation and regularization of daily-wagers working there.
A delegation of newly appointed employees working in different departments called for scrapping of clauses 8,9,10 of SRO 202.
The deputation of dislocated families of I G road Haft Chinar called for undertaking necessary measures for their rehabilitation.
Several deputations of employees working on need basis in different wings of PDD, Animal Husbandry, and Municipal committees’ demanded release of their salaries.
Besides, the Advisor also met several deputations and individuals who raised various issues related to Power, Housing and Urban, Finance, and Relief. He passed directions to the concerned to ensure their time-bound redressal.
While interacting with the deputations, the Advisor assured them the necessary instructions already stand passed to the administration to ensure the prompt redressal of grievances of the people, so that they do not suffer for want of quality services and civic amenities.