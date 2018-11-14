Vyas for outcome-based redress of public grievances

Srinagar:
Advisor to Governor, BB Vyas on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officers from various departments to discuss the issues raised during the public grievance redressal camp held on November 12 at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell at Church Lane, Sonwar.
The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Commissioner SMC, VC SDA, Chief Engineer PDD, SE R&B, SC Projects (EMRI), Exen UEED and other concerned officials.
On the occasion, Vyas discussed various issues faced by people from various areas and directed the concerned officials to look into these issues and address them at an earliest.
He informed the meeting that the majority of grievances received from people in Public Grievance Redressal Camp was with regards to the drainage and electricity.
With regards to the complaints of drainage related problems in Eidgah, Batamaloo, Mallabagh and other areas, the Advisor directed the concerned officials to visit all these areas and take the first-hand appraisal of problems and submit the report to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir so that immediate remedial measures could be taken.
To address the grievance put forward by J&K Goods Transport Association, Parimpora, the Advisor directed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to do the earth filling in order to solve their issue.
Regarding the disbursement of payment to electrical contractors, the Advisor directly concerned officials to evaluate their work and release their payment accordingly.
On the occasion, various other issues including compensation for the traders of Solina, electricity problems in Pulwama and other areas, upgradation of electricity transformers at some places, and other concerned issues were discussed threadbare.
Advisor Vyas passed on strict instructions to the officials present in the meeting and directed them to ensure the time bound redressal of the grievance on ground.