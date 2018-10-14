Vyas for expending initiatives under Housing, Urban Dev

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 13:
Advisor to Governor, BB Vyas directed officers to ensure that the various developmental initiatives being undertaken by the Government in the Housing and Urban Development sector are completed within the stipulated time involving proper utilization of funds so that the developmental landscape of the State gets the requisite fillip. The Advisor was speaking at the 77th Board of Directors meeting of Srinagar Development Authority.
The official spokesperson said the meeting was also attended by, Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development Department K B Aggarwal, Commissioner Secretary Revenue Shahid Anayatullah, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan, Vice Chairman SDA, Sajad Hussain, Commissioner, SMC, Chief Town Planner, Kashmir, and others senior officers.
While reviewing the functioning of the SDA, the Advisor directed for expediting the pace of the work on the various initiatives being taken by them so that they are completed in a time-bound manner. He said that the role of this authority is of pivotal nature as it is entrusted with the mandate of developing the capital city of the State and it should religiously discharge their duty.
According to the spokesperson, Vyas said that the officers should ensure that the people of the State get quality facilities of modern housing needs and they should also dovetail their activities with similar other departments as well.
BB Vyas said that the authorities should also maintain a regular inventory of their assets and should religiously ensure that the encroachments being done on their proprieties are removed. He said that they should also ensure that they are in a position to provide the Government institutions with adequate land so that they can construct offices and related things there.
Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) was directed to get the vacant lands protected by constructing proper compound walls so that the same is saved from the threats of any encroachment.
The Advisor also directed VC SDA that the allotment of SDA land for institutional purposes should be done after adopting the due procedure of law like transfer of title and payment of compensation to the SDA.
Vyas also called for speedy implementation of various other developmental works being undertaken by the board. He said that they should ensure timely completion of these so that the cost escalation factor is checked and also the benefit percolates to the targeted beneficiaries.