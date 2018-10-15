Vyas for expanding Orthopedic, Neurosurgical facilities at Superspeciality Hospital

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 14:
Advisor to Governor, B. B. Vyas , on Sunday stressed for enhancing the Orthopedic and Neurosurgical facilities at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH) Kakryal to treat the persons injured due to road traffic accidents and other ailments.
According to an official, Vyas made these remarks while chairing the 52nd meeting of the Governing Body of SMVDNSH, Kakryal, here at SKICC.
The meeting was attended by Member Shrine Board Dr. S. S. Bloeria; Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Dheeraj Gupta,; and, designate Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, Simrandeep Singh. Besides, Dr. M. K. Kumar, Additional CEO of the Shrine Board; Dr. (Brig) M. M. Harjai, Chief Administrative Officer, SMVDNSH; and M. M. Gupta, Chief Engineer participated in the meeting from the Shrine Board side. Those who took part in the Governing Body meeting deliberations on behalf of NVDSHPL/ NH included Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Vice Chairman, MD and Group CEO, NH; Sunil Kumar CN, Regional Director, NH; Cdr. Navneet Bali, Director Northern Region, NH; and Manu Ramachandar, Facility Director of the hospital. Some of senior officials of the hospital participated in the meeting through video conferencing, the official said.
Reviewing the progress on organising public outreach programmes by the hospital as part of providing free consultation services to the people nearer their homes, the chairman was informed that 21 such outreach medical camps are being organised by the SMVDNSH at various places in the state during this month, including some of these in the far-flung areas for the benefit of the people at large.
Vyas stressed the need for making people of such areas adequately aware about these camps well in advance which are being planned for the coming months so that a maximum number of people could avail benefit of such outreach programmes organised by the SMVDNSH, Kakryal.
While reviewing status of empanelment of the Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal with various organisations for providing medicare services, the Governing Body was informed that the hospital has already been empanelled with CGHS on reimbursement basis, while its empanelment with ECHS and various other organisations is likely to fructify soon.
As per the official, the Governing Body also emphasised upon the hospital management to increase the frequency and duration of the reputed visiting consultants from other NH hospitals to the Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal in the required streams in the best interest of the patient care.
Besides, the meeting had a detailed discussion on the feedback and suggestions of the patients and their attendants and stressed that prompt action should be taken on each and every feedback as this would go a long way in continuously improving the delivery systems in the hospital.
The Governing Body while expressing satisfaction on the functioning of this 230-bedded tertiary care hospital, took note of the progressive increase in the number of patients availing diagnostic and treatment facilities at the SMVDNSH, Kakryal and discussed the required short and long term measures for further augmenting these facilities in sync with the emerging requirements of patient care, the official added.