Vyas for effective implementation of budget announcements in Horticulture sector

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 29:
Advisor to the Governor, BB Vyas Thursday directed concerned officer for implementation of the budget announcements in horticulture sector maintaining that these are imperative for giving a boost to this vital sector which is one of the major contributors to the State economy.
The Advisor was speaking at a review meeting convened to discuss the implementation of budget announcements in Horticulture sector and State Administrative Council (SAC) decisions.
Principal Secretary Finance Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary Planning, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary I&C, Shailendra Kumar, Secretary Agriculture & Horticulture Manzoor Lone, Director Budget Imtiyaz Ahmad, Director Planning P. S. Kakroo& other senior officers attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed several budget announcements and SAC decisions related to providing interest subvention for establishing of walnut processing units, procurement of refrigerated vans and providing subsidy forestablishing walnut nurseries, CA storage facilities and plantation of Aloe Vera in the private sector under the CAPEX Budget.
The participants gave their suggestions to bring about further improvement in the operational guidelines of these schemes for smooth implementation on ground and to enable beneficiaries avail the benefits of the schemes. It was also decided to have broad based committees in place to authorize release of subsidies and financial incentives for the projects.