Vyas for creating awareness about human rights

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 15:
Advisor to Governor, BB Vyas, on Monday stressed on the need for creating necessary awareness about the concept of human rights.
He said the need of the hour is to sensitize people of the state about the same, so that they become fully aware about the need of upholding and honoring the rights of humans.
to an official, Vyas said this after he inaugurated the sub-office of Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (JKSHRC) at Tandwal, Rajouri,
Vyas said that the opening of the Sub Office has brought Human Rights Commission closer to the people of Rajouri and Poonch.
The Advisor urged the government departments to extend necessary cooperation to the Commission.
“The concept of human rights needs to be widely spread so as to enable the poor, marginalized and vulnerable sections of society seek justice.”
He further called for capacity building and development of infrastructure for the greater common good of the public.
Justice (Retd), Bilal Nazki, Chairperson, SHRC and Members Jang Bahadur and Brij Mohan Sharma, Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Majid Bhat, Dy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Deepak Kumar Salathia, SSP Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, Presidents of Bar Association Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch, besides other distinguished guests, were present at the inaugural ceremony, the official said.
He added that the setting up of SHGC sub-office has been hailed as historic for the people of twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. The Commission's Sub Office is housed at Tandwal Rajouri and will function round the year. SHRC Chairperson Justice (Retd), Bilal Nazki and other members of the Commission will hold sittings at Rajouri Sub-Office.
The related cases/complaints with the Commission pertaining to Rajouri Poonch will be taken up at Sub Office Rajouri from today onwards. Fresh complaints will also be received at Sub Office Rajouri, the officiual added.
AIIMS: Over 1800 kanal in Awantipora, 1900 kanal land in Vijaypur transferred to CWPD
Rising Kashmir News
Srinagar, Oct 15: The government has transferred and handed over land measuring over 1886 kanals at Awantipora and over 1954 kanals at Vijaypur in Samba respectively to the Central Public Works department (CPWD) for setting up two branches of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Kashmir.