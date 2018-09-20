Vyas for comprehensive mechanism to promote SSI sector in JK

Chairs BoDs meetings of SIDCO, SICOP
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 19:
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas Wednesday directed for framing a comprehensive mechanism to effectively promote small-scale industrial sector in the state so that the aspiring entrepreneurs are provided with the necessary support.
The Advisor was speaking at the twin Board of Directors Meetings of Jammu and Kashmir State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) and Jammu and Kashmir Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd (SICOP) here today.
Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Shailendra Kumar, Directors of Industries, Jammu/Kashmir, MDs of the Corporations, representatives of Chambers of Commerce and other senior officers were present.
While directing the officers to ensure that the small scales industries sector in the state gets the requisite support by way of various government initiatives, the Advisor said they should also be proactive to the demands and suggestions given by the aspiring entrepreneurs and the startups.
The Advisor directed the MD SIDCO to prepare the list of sick units on monthly basis so that an effective inventory can be put in place about the status of these units so that necessary measures can be undertaken for their revival. He said the requisite check list should also be maintained in this regard.
The Advisor also directed for studying the models of other states viz-a-viz the promotion of small-scale industrial sector so that they can be effectively promoted and other necessary measures undertaken for their sustainment besides catalyzing the entrepreneur aspirations.
Vyas also directed the Corporations for coming up with a prospective vision besides an effective strategy so that they become more vibrant and effective in tune with the modern trends and mechanisms.
He also directed for undertaking staff profiling so that the human resource of the corporations can be effectively utilized in tune with the upcoming market trends and new technological interventions.