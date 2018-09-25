Vyas discusses establishment of Rs 100 cr Technology Centre with Centre

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 24:
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas today discussed with Ram Mohan Mishra, Additional Secretary & Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Govt of India establishment of Rs 100 crore Technology Centre in the state.
The Additional Secretary called on B B Vyas today and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the growth of industrial sector in J&K.
Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Shailendra Kumar was also present in the meeting.
The meeting decided to establish the Enterprise Development Center, Enterprise Clinic, Udyog Mitra, and restructuring of Sethhar Bat Cluster for better returns to the stakeholders associated with the related trades.
The Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, MSME assured that the Govt of India would provide adequate funding under PMEGP-ASPIRE and cluster development projects.
The Advisor directed Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce to follow up these initiatives on regular basis so that the youth of the state could get benefited in the establishment of enterprise, incubation, clusters and helping out sick units.