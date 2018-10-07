Vyas directs for early redressal of public grievance

Srinagar, October 6:
Advisor to Governor B BVyas Saturday convened public outreach programme here under the aegis of JK Governor’s Grievance Cell and gave on the spot directions to the concerned for speedy redressal of the grievances being faced by the public.
Over 175 people comprising 34 delegations apprised the Advisor with their issues and sought intervention of the government in ensuring redressal of them in a time-bound manner.
A delegation from Shalbug, Ganderbal projected several issues related to their village and especially upgradation of electric transformer. The delegation called for their immediate redressal.
A delegation from Houseboat Owners Association met Advisor and raised various issues including rehabilitation of houseboat owners, timely supply of timber and other related issues facing by the houseboat owners.
Deputation of Adhoc, contractual, consolidated regularized employees raised the issue of including the service rendered by them, before their regularization for pensionary benefits.
A deputation KhonakhanDalgate affected due to 2014 floods sought relief for their damages and called adopting a holistic approach for the solution of their grievances.
A delegation of doctors working under academic arrangement in Jammu and Srinagar medical collages demanded regularization of their services.
A deputation of MPWs of the rural development department raised the issue of stagnation and seniority of their services.
The deputation of KVIB retires, called for early settlement of their pension cases.
Deputation of technicians (ITI) trained of PDD department called for solving their stagnation issue and coming up with assured carrier progression.
Low paid employee’s federation of PDD raised several issues related to their services and promotions.
Deputation of retired Government transport undertaking called for settling their issues related to VRS.
A deputation of diploma engineers raised the issue of stagnation of their services and demanded for promoting them at higher grade.
A deputation from MugnarHarwan raised several issues related to their areas and demanded adequate road connectivity of their area.
A deputation of AGRO employees who have opted for golden handshake demanded payment of 6th pay commission arrears to them.
A deputation of retired employees deputed from PDD to JKSPDC demanded settlement of their pension cases.
A delegation of people from GoiePattan demanded establishment of animal husbandry centre in their area.
Several other deputations and individuals also raised various issues regarding to their service issues, development of their areas and also related to RDD, PDD and Housing.