Vyas declares Sports Councils North Kashmir Festival Open

Festival held after a gap of 8 years; more than 1100 players will participate: Vijay Kumar
Festival held after a gap of 8 years; more than 1100 players will participate: Vijay Kumar
Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla, Sep 25:
In a bid to accelerate the sports activities all over the state, J&K State Sports Council on Tuesday organized a mega North Kashmir sports festival 2018 after a long period of 8 years at Mini stadium Baramulla.
“It has been after a gap of 8 long years that such a sports festival which will cater the aspiring sportspersons of the North Kashmir in order to participate in many sports disciplines and was declared open by the J&K State Sports Council today,” said a local of Baramulla.
On the occasion, B. B. Vyas, Advisor to the Governor, declared open the festival. K. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor, graced the occasion as Guest of honour.
It is pertinent to mention here that more than 4000 citizens including students and players were present during the inaugural ceremony of the festival.
Meanwhile, a Kabaddi exhibition match was also played in front of the dignitaries.
“Different cultural activities were held by the participants as part of the event. Besides a kabaddi match was also played to boost the morale of the other sportspersons and players,” said Mushtaq Zargar, an official of the sports council.
The opening ceremony of festival was attended by civil as well as police administration. Among others who were present on the occasion were, Maj Gen Rawat, GOC, DG Youth Services and Sports, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, SSP Baramulla, OSD to Advisor (K), Anil Sharma, Brigadiers from army, and commandants of IRP, CRPF and BSF respectively.
Secretary, J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary gave the welcome speech and hosted the function which will continue for 4 days. He said, “This festival will continue for 4 days and will cover all districts of North Kashmir. More than 1100 players would be participating in 5 different sports disciplines,” said Chowdhary.
Meanwhile, both the advisors of Governor, interacted with the general public, physical education teachers and NYC members who sought redressal of various grievances and they were assured of taking their genuine issues up.