Vyas, CS hold meeting with administrative secretaries

Srinagar, October 8:
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas and Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Monday asked the Administrative Secretaries to pay focused attention on meeting the developmental expectations of the public by expediting completion of all important and languishing projects in their respective departments.
Speaking during a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries here at the Civil Secretariat, the Advisor and Chief Secretary asked them to ensure that any left-out commitments on the development front made by the Governor and Advisors during their visits to different parts of the State are addressed in the right earnest. They emphasized upon delivering projects in time while observing all codal formalities/procedures during the tendering and project execution stages.
Keeping in view the ensuing winter season, concerned Administrative Secretaries were asked to monitor and review the supply and stock position of all essential commodities/items for Ladakh region, other snow bound and far flung areas of the State.
Chief Secretary asked Secretary Agriculture Production/Horticulture Department to explore the possibility of introducing modern threshers among the paddy growers. Chief Secretary observed that across the country, modern threshers are being increasingly used for separating grains from chaff & straw, however, during his visits to various districts, he observed farmers using primitive threshing method, a practice that is laborious and time consuming.
Chief Secretary emphasized upon introducing best packaging practices in the apple industry to maintain freshness of fruits for longer duration and to prevent its spoilage/wastage and hence better returns of the produce.