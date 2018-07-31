Vyas conducts public grievances redressal camp

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 30:
For speedy and result oriented resolution of grievances, Advisor to Governor B B Vyas convened public outreach programme here on Monday under the aegis of JK Governor's Grievance cell.
More than 400 delegations and 60 individuals apprised the Advisor with their issues and sought the intervention of the government in ensuring redressal of them on a time-bound manner
Trade bodies including PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir chapter, Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation and Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation raised various issues related to the payment of power tariffs, industry registration, exemption of GST in certain sectors, reimbursement on the pattern of northeast industry policy package of GOI, flood rehabilitation of traders, commercial taxes, extending more sectors under various incentive through different schemes.
Similarly, Jammu Kashmir Central Trade Union Coordination Committee sought the implementation of SRO 520 so that the services of various employees of different categories are regularized. They also raised several issues like the settlement of pay anomalies of various cadres.
A group of artisans who were affected due to 2014 flood sought relief for their damages and called for adopting a holistic approach for the solution of their cases.
The Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation also raised the issue of blanket ban on the plantation of female species of Russian popular in the state and sought its cultivation in non-populated areas. They also projected several issues related to catalyzing the industrial scenario and extending the same to the aspiring entrepreneurs.
Numerous delegations from different areas of Srinagar especially the old city raised the drainage system issues in their respective areas including Malbagh, Botshah Mohalla Lal Bazaar, Shalteng, Bemina.
Different delegations from Tral, Ganderbal, Shangu, Bijbhehra, Behibagh Kulgam, Lethpora, Batpora Tangmarg Kunzer, Marhama Kupwara raised the developmental issues of their respective areas. The Advisor passed on spot instructions to the concerned officer for speedy redressal of their grievances.
A delegation led by MLA Shangus Gulzar Ahmed Wani raised different developmental issues of his constituency and sought the intervention of Government in their speedy redressal. A delegation from Tral raised the issue of slow pace of work on Hazarat Ameer Kabeer Shrine besides creation of Tral Tourism development authority particularly promotion of Shikargah as a tourist destination.
A delegation of Liaison officers of Kashmir University raised the issue of pay anomalies and sought his intervention for speedy redressal.
Many delegations of employees working under MGNREGA and Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) scheme in different capacities raised their job-related issues.
A delegation of disaster management degree holders sought introduction of the subject in school and college curriculum.
PSC Lecturers Association sought to encompass their services under the Assured the Career Progression (ACP) scheme.
Jammu Kashmir State Road Transport Employees Association sought early redressal of their grievances like pension etc. A deputation of Jammu Kashmir diploma holders association working in PDD raised several issues related to their service matters and sought early redressal of issues.
The Advisor gave a patient hearing to their demands and assured due consideration in a phased manner. He also passed on the spot directions with regard to various grievances flagged by the delegations. He said the government has tagged public welfare and equitable development as thrust areas and it will continue with its policy of reaching out to the people to mitigate their sufferings.
He also assured that the issues pertaining to departments other than his purview will be forwarded to the concerned for timely action.