Vyas calls for early redressal of peoples’ problems

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov:
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas Friday on Friday convened a public outreach programme and gave on the spot directions to the concerned for speedy redressal of the grievances being faced by the people.
According to an official, the public outreach was attended by senior officers of the District Administration, Rural Development, Housing and Urban Development, PDD, Relief and other departments
Over 354 people comprising 27 delegations and individuals apprised the Advisor with their issues and sought the intervention of the Governor’s administration in ensuring their redressal in a time-bound manner, the official added.
The official said that a delegation of left out 2014 flood victims from Khour demanded compensation for the losses suffered on the account of the deluge.
Deputation from Jagti demanded adequate grant-in-aid for establishing old age home at Jagti Township.
Deputation from PattaPloura demanded realignment of the proposed flyover on the upcoming Akhnoor – Poonch Four Lanning Road project.
Another delegation from the Jagti Township raised several demands related to water scarcity, encroachment of migrant property in the valley and sought immediate redressal of the projected concerns.
PHE casual labourers deputation demanded the release of pending wages and early regularization of their services.
A delegation of PDD Engineers demanded redressal of their service matters like stagnation in services, regularization, enhancement in their travel allowances and other issues.
Deputation of contractors of Jammu Municipal Corporation demanded release of their pending liabilities.
All Jammu and Kashmir Kargil Porters Association raised several issues and demanded their early redressal.
Dental surgeon deputation demanded creation of posts for their absorption.
Deputation from Panchgraian demanded construction of bridges and culverts in their area.
Jammu and Kashmir Print Media welfare Association raised several issues related to the media fraternity and sought their immediate redressal.
Ghordi Udhampur deputation demanded up-gradation of School, construction of sports stadium and Tehsil status in their area.
Deputation of international Human rights organisation raised issues of drug menace in the state and sought immediate redressal measures. They also raised several issues related to refugees.
All Jammu and Kashmir Christian United Federation raised several issues related to the Christian community and demanded Gazetted holiday on the occasion of Good Friday in Jammu Province.
Several other deputations and individuals also raised issues related to PDD, RDD, Housing and Relief and sought immediate redressal of them.
Advisor asked officers for prompt redressal of the projected issues concerning public and maintained that instructions have already been passed to the officers and executing agencies to ensure that the public does not suffer for want of the essential services, the official said.