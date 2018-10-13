Vyas asks JDA to come up with holistic developmental plan for Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 12:
Advisor to the Governor, B B Vyas, on Friday asked the authorties of Jammu Development Authority to come up with holistic developmental plan for the winter capital.
According to an official, he said this as he chaired 82ndBoard of Directors meeting of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA).
Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development, KB Agarwal, Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Shahid Anayatullah, VC, JDA, Pawan Rathore, Chief town Planner Jammu, Director Budget and other senior officers were present at the meeting.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Commissioner JMC, Arvind Kotwal and Chief Engineer R&B Jammu participated in the meeting through video-conferencing.
The Advisor directed the officers to come up with a comprehensive plan for undertaking the holistic development of Jammu city which should be replete with all the modern and affordable housing facilities.
He said they should ensure that the work on various prestigious developmental projects being undertaken by JDA should be fast-paced and completed within the stipulated time frame so that the developmental landscape of the historic Jammu city get supplemented.
While, reviewing the status of activities being undertaken by the authority, the advisor directed for holding regular meetings with other line department and executing agencies so that the bottlenecks if any are removed and effective feedback is also obtained about the status of implementation and completion.
The meeting also discussed several other issues like construction of 1008 EVS flats under PMAY, development of Jagti housing colony, development of a park at Patoli Janipur and several developmental issues, the official added.