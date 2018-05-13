VP JKAACL mourns Sayil’s demise

Secretary Academy also condoles death of poet-writer
Srinagar:
Vice-President of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Zafar Iqbal Manhas, Saturday mourned the demise of noted poet-writer, Prithvi Nath Koul ‘Sayil’.
Condoling the death of ‘Sayil’, the JKAACL Vice President conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, the Secretary JKAACL, Dr. Aziz Hajini also condoled the demise of PN Sayil.
While mourning the death of the poet-writer, the Secretary said that he and his colleagues in the Academy share the grief of the family and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul.