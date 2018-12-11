About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Voting underway for 9th phase of panchayat polls in Kashmir

Published at December 11, 2018 10:35 AM 0Comment(s)948views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Amid tight security the voting for 9th and final phase of Panchayat polls is underway on Tuesday at 452 polling stations in Kashmir division.

Contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men have been deployed at all polling stations to ensure incident-free polling.

The voiting started at 8 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.

Officials said that 346 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in this Phase.

They said said 430 candidates are in the fray for 55 Sarpanch and 138 Panch seats while 68 Sarpanchs and 433 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase.

In the areas going to polls today, electorate of 68745 would be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 20688 for Panch constituencies.

