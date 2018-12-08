Voting underway for 8th phase of panchayat polls in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Amid tight security voting for 8th phase of panchayat polls is underway on Saturday at 2633 polling stations across the State including 550 in Kashmir division and 2083 in Jammu division.
The voting began at 8 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.
Contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed at polling stations for incident-free polling.
Officials said, 361 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in this Phase including 171 in Kashmir division and 190 in Jammu division.
They said 6304 candidates are in the fray for 331 Sarpanch and 2007 Panch seats in Phase-VIII, while 43 Sarpanchs and 681 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase.
In areas going to polls in Phase 8, officials said, an electorate of 515121 would be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 419775 for Panch constituencies.
The last 7 Phases of Panchayat Polls, recorded a voter turnout of 73.8% across the State, with a poll percentage of 44.4% in the Kashmir division and 83.2% in the Jammu division.