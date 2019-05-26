Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

May 26, 2019 | RK Web News

Citizens across 21 European nations are voting today for new representatives at the European Parliament in the last leg of four day poll.



Seven nations of the 28-member bloc have already voted. The European parliamentary election is the second largest democratic exercise in the world. Current European lawmakers' terms end on 1st July and the new parliament will take their seats in Strasbourg the following day.



After the polls, European leaders will begin the task of selecting candidates for the top jobs in the EU's headquarters in Brussels. This year’s vote is particularly relevant due to the surge of anti-European and nationalist parties across the EU.



The first official projection is due tonight. This will include official results from nine member states; provisional numbers from 13 countries, national estimates from five nations and pre-election voting intentions in the U.K.



This year’s vote will shed light on how Europeans feel about the European Union but will also be a test for national governments.



Ahead of this year’s EU elections, Macron finds himself fighting the nationalist and Euroskeptic party of Marine Le Pen once again. The recently renamed National Rally (RN) party was slightly ahead in the pre-election polls, suggesting it will be a close call between the two.



There is also a strong focus on Italy and how much support there will be for the anti-establishment coalition. Similarly, attention is also on the U.K., where until recently citizens were not expected to take part in this election, given the country’s decision to leave the EU back in 2016.



The result also comes after Theresa May resigned as U.K. prime minister on Friday following a prolonged Brexit stalemate.