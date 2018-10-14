Voting begins for by-polls in 35 constituencies in Pakistan

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
Voting opened Sunday for the by-election in 35 national and provincial assemblies in Pakistan amid heightened security, with over 600 candidates, including some political bigwigs, in the running.
The polling started at 8 AM and will continue until 5 PM.
The counting will start soon after closure of voting and result of every polling station would be announced on spot.
However, the consolidated results would be announced by the Returning Officers.
Over five million registered voters about 2.3 million women and almost 2.7 million men will exercise their franchise.
Also, the overseas Pakistanis will be voting for the first time in the by-polls.
Elections are being held in nine national assembly constituencies in Punjab and one each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 24 provincial assemblies seats, including 11 in Punjab, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two each in Sindh and Balochistan.
Most of these seats were vacated by those candidates who had won on more than one seat during general elections on July 25.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had won five seats and vacated four.